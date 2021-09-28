Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday saw nice weather, thanks to a high-pressure system south of us. This morning, scattered showers and storms will push into NCWV, as a cold front moves into the region. We’ll see showers, and even a few downpours, until about 10 AM, when the first batch of rain leaves. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads. Afterward, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, so we’ll still be warm. It’s not until the late-evening hours that any rain chances go away and skies start to clear. Overnight, we’ll see patchy fog in some areas, especially in the mountains. Barring that, expect a calm night, with partly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a gray, but warm, afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon will be much nicer, with clear, sunny skies in the area. This comes as a high-pressure system pushes in from the north, drying us out. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with light winds. In short, tomorrow afternoon will be gorgeous. The high-pressure system sticks around for the rest of the week, so Thursday and Friday will also see mostly clear skies, light winds, and highs in the mid-70s. The only concern will be staying warm during the morning hours, with lows in the upper-40s, but that’s to be expected of the season. It’s not until the beginning of next week that we even see another chance of rain, as a front pushes in from the west. In short, after seeing rain today, the rest of the week will be quiet, with seasonable temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Today: Scattered showers, and even a thunderstorm, until about 10 AM in the northern counties of NCWV, so expect a slick morning commute in some areas. After that, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, with a chance for isolated showers in the mountains. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-70s. Overall, a warm, but gray, afternoon is expected. High: 76.

Tonight: Temperatures will be cooler than this morning was, in the low-50s. Skies will be clearing out overnight, but we’ll still see partly cloudy skies. Any leftover rain is gone before 11 PM, so the only disruptive event expected is patchy fog in some areas. Overall, expect a seasonable, calm night. Low: 52.

Wednesday: Few clouds in the morning. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, so expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-70s, which is within range for late-September. Winds will be light and coming from the north. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 75.

Thursday: More dry weather for the day, with no rain expected. A few clouds will push in from the north, but otherwise, expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will still be in the low-to-mid-70s. Morning lows will be in the cool upper-40s. Overall, another nice day. High: 73.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.