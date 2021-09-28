Local church presents Disability Action Center $10,000

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church presented the disability action center ten thousand dollars Tuesday afternoon.

The center was flooded several times this summer due to torrential rains.

In June, the DAC’s current location flooded during heavy rain and caused extensive damage to both the interior and exterior of the building.

Life united Methodist Church Pastor Larry Buckland says he applied for a grant from the West Virginia United Methodist Foundation in hopes the funds will go toward the center’s relocation and renovation efforts.

The check was presented by Buckland who says the church has a partnership with the center.

The pastor has led bible studies with the clients who are served by the center for the last eight years.

Buckland knows firsthand with the center does for the community.

“Our partnership just continues to grow and when the clients see me out in the community, they recognize me as ‘Pastor Larry’ so it’s just heartwarming to have this connection. My sister has also benefited as a client with special needs and has come through this center,” said Buckland.

The center hopes its new facility will be up and running by the beginning of next year. Executive Director for the Disability Action Center Julie Sole said it will take about $750,000 for the move and initial renovations to be completed. She has raised about $400,00 so far.

