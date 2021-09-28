Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving newlyweds

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal crash in West Virginia involving a newlywed couple.

Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 40, of Woodstock appeared Monday in Mercer County for a plea hearing in the 2020 crash that killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, the day after they got married, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

Olivo pleaded guilty to DUI causing serious bodily injury and DUI under the influence of controlled substances, the newspaper reported. Misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Under the plea agreement, the state will oppose alternative sentencing, but it won’t take a stance on whether the sentences run consecutively or concurrently.

Prosecutor Lauren Lynch told the court that an investigation by the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment showed that Olivo crossed the center line and hit the ATV with the couple head on.

