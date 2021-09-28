“Be brave, be kind, be strong.” Those were the words Marsha Lynn Bonnett lived by up until her passing on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 78.

Marsha was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 12, 1942, to the late Harry Austin Clarke and Verna Irene (née Brecht) Clarke. Marsha, her parents, and her younger sister Leslie Michele Clarke (of Marina del Rey, California) resided in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania where Marsha lived until after she graduated from Shaler High School in 1961. It was in Glenshaw, during high school, where Marsha met her husband of 57 years, Captain John W. Bonnett, USN (ret). Marsha was a member of Elfinwild Presbyterian Church in Glenshaw.

Marsha and Bill were married on August 26, 1964, at Naval Air Station Memphis, Millington, Tennessee where Bill was attending school for the Navy. Shortly after that, they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where their first child, John Clarke Bonnett (of Coronado, California), was born.

In 1971, the Bonnett family moved to Monterey, California, where Marsha and Bill’s daughter, Stephanie Bonnett Weirick (of Alexandria, Virginia) was born. Then, in 1975, the family moved once again; this time to Coronado, California and remained there until 2005. From there, Marsha travelled frequently from coast to coast as a Navy spouse and visited many parts of the world.

While in Coronado, Marsha worked for the Coronado Unified School District in various roles for 27 years. She loved her job working with children and their families, and she watched generations of Coronadoans attend kindergarten through high school and their children do the same. She made lifelong friends in Coronado -- through her School District work, her involvement as a Navy spouse, and her wonderful outgoing, generous, and compassionate personality.

In 2005, Marsha and Bill moved to Weston, West Virginia. Marsha had great affection for the warmth and kindness of her new friends and was very pleased to have made Weston her home.

Marsha is survived by her husband Bill, her son John, her daughter Stephanie, her sister Leslie, brothers and sisters in law, and nieces and nephews. Marsha was loved by many --from California to West Virginia -- and she will be so dearly missed.

Marsha’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. A Private Inurnment will be held at Broad Run Baptist Church Cemetery in Jane Lew, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marsha’s name to two charitable organizations she supported: the Disabled American Veterans Charity www.dav.org and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation www.komen.org.

