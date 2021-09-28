Morgantown City Council to discuss ordinance banning conversion therapy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council will be discussing an ordinance that would ban conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy refers to a controversial practice aimed at changing an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The ordinance would prohibit the practice of conversion therapy with a minor under the age of 18 by any medical or mental health professional in city limits.

It says in part, “conversion therapy leads to critical health risks including anxiety, depression, decreased self-esteem, substance abuse, homelessness, and suicide.”

A representative from Fairness WV, a statewide civil rights advocacy organization, will make a presentation to the council during their Tuesday night meeting.

