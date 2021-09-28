Advertisement

Morgantown City Council to discuss ordinance banning conversion therapy

The Morgantown City Council will be discussing an ordinance that would ban conversion therapy.
Conversion Therapy
Conversion Therapy
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council will be discussing an ordinance that would ban conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy refers to a controversial practice aimed at changing an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The ordinance would prohibit the practice of conversion therapy with a minor under the age of 18 by any medical or mental health professional in city limits.

It says in part, “conversion therapy leads to critical health risks including anxiety, depression, decreased self-esteem, substance abuse, homelessness, and suicide.”

A representative from Fairness WV, a statewide civil rights advocacy organization, will make a presentation to the council during their Tuesday night meeting.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
plane crash
Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County
local doctor is urging those eligible to get covid booster.
Local doctor urging those eligible to get covid booster

Latest News

Flu Shot
St. Joseph’s Hospital to hold two flu vaccination clinics
Hopsital
UHC holding cancer screening event for women
W.Va. internet customers urged to take broadband speed test
UHC golf tournament fundraiser for expansion.
United Hospital Center holds annual golf tournament fundraiser