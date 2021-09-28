Nation’s first fully mobile lung cancer screening in Clarksburg.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The LUCAS, short for lung cancer screening, mobile unit offered lung cancer screenings to detect cancer early.

Uninsured patients who meet screening criteria can receive their lung cancer screening through grant funding and donations.

In West Virginia, more people die of lung cancer than colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer combined. Lucas travels to the counties in the state that don’t have easy access to lung cancer screening.

“This will have a huge impact for West Virginians because because lung cancer is killing for West Virginians than colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer combined,” said Computed Tomography Technologist for LUCAS Eric Reed.

The next stop in Clarksburg will be at Health Access from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full calendar can be found here.

