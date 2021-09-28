Notre Dame hosts Class A Region II Golf Tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The High School Golf Regional Tournaments kicked off around the state today.

Notre Dame hosted the Class A Region II tournament for the first time ever. The Fighting Irish will head to states after placing second as a team in today’s competition.

South Harrison’s Ethan Titus and Tucker County’s Harper Russell claimed individual spots to head to Wheeling.

Moorefield claimed the Regional title, with Jarrett Carr leading the team’s efforts.

