Preston, North Marion football to meet up following huge Covid setbacks

Both schools have only two games under their belt
Preston, North Marion football return after Covid Shutdowns
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRANT TOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Covid-19 continues to interfere with the fall sports season.

While last year Covid may have seemed more apparent, the differing in regulations from county to county have made it more challenging for certain teams, as well as had financial implications on the schools that have had to cancel home games.

Preston football came back today, giving them just three days to prepare for Thursday’s game. They have been shutdown since Sept. 10th. North Marion had 10 days of and returned to the field Saturday evening.

Preston will travel to North Marion this Thursday at 7:30.

