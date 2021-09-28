Rivesville house condemned after outcry, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Rivesville house has been condemned after outcry by neighbors and other residents, town officials said.

Officials tell 5 News the town has reached out to the property owner to remove items in the yard within five days.

They also said measurements have been done on the windows to board them up.

The house on Jasper St. sparked an outcry from neighbors who were fed up with the conditions, which included piled up trash and cockroaches visibly roaming the grounds. Some residents brought their complaints to council meetings.

Rivesville officials tell 5 News an exterminator has been hired to deal with the rodents.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.