Advertisement

Rivesville house condemned after outcry, officials say

The house sparked an outcry from neighbors who were fed up with the conditions, which included piled up trash and cockroaches visibly roaming the grounds.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Rivesville house has been condemned after outcry by neighbors and other residents, town officials said.

Officials tell 5 News the town has reached out to the property owner to remove items in the yard within five days.

They also said measurements have been done on the windows to board them up.

The house on Jasper St. sparked an outcry from neighbors who were fed up with the conditions, which included piled up trash and cockroaches visibly roaming the grounds. Some residents brought their complaints to council meetings.

Rivesville officials tell 5 News an exterminator has been hired to deal with the rodents.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service...
West Virginia National Guard facing potential shutdown
25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
plane crash
Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County

Latest News

Nation’s first fully mobile lung cancer screening in Clarksburg.
Nation’s first fully mobile lung cancer screening in Clarksburg
Nation’s first fully mobile lung cancer screening in Clarksburg.
Nation’s first fully mobile lung cancer screening in Clarksburg
Local church presents Disability Action Center $10,000
Local church presents Disability Action Center $10,000
Local church presents Disability Action Center $10,000
Local church presents Disability Action Center $10,000