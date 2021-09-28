On Saturday, September 25th, 2021, our loving Mother, Sandra Helmick Jones, joined our father, Elson Jones in heaven, as well as her parents, Gilbert and Elizabeth Helmick, all of whom she has missed dearly. Sandra was born on September the 3rd 1934 in Pierce, WV as an only child however she grew up with several cousins including Patricia O’neil, Liz Wilcox and Dawn Michelitch (deceased). She spent her life-long career as a proud Registered Nurse. She and Elson married in 1955 and went on to have four children, Gregory Scott Jones, Sandra Jean Kurczack, Mary Beth Jones and Regina Jones Patton. Her life’s purpose was to be a loving Mother. She devoted her time to caring for others, especially her family. She taught us what unconditional love truly is, a mother’s love, her love. Sandra enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, reading and babysitting her grandchildren Angela Jones, Jessica Jones Fluharty, Zachariah Scott Jones, Joseph Cain Kurczak, Audrie Elizabeth Smith, and Lakin Grace Patton as well as her 6 great grandchildren. Her legacy of love for family has been instilled in each of us and will live on forever in our hearts. As the matriarch and glue of the entire Jones tribe, she will be missed terribly. However, we will take resolve in knowing she is in a better place where there is no pain, no medicine, only beautiful sunny days where she will experience eternal happiness and continue to keep watch over us. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will take place on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Eglon Cemetery in Preston Co. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

