Advertisement

Sandra Helmick Jones

Sandra Helmick Jones
Sandra Helmick Jones(Sandra Helmick Jones)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Saturday, September 25th, 2021, our loving Mother, Sandra Helmick Jones, joined our father, Elson Jones in heaven, as well as her parents, Gilbert and Elizabeth Helmick, all of whom she has missed dearly. Sandra was born on September the 3rd 1934 in Pierce, WV as an only child however she grew up with several cousins including Patricia O’neil, Liz Wilcox and Dawn Michelitch (deceased).  She spent her life-long career as a proud Registered Nurse.  She and Elson married in 1955 and went on to have four children, Gregory Scott Jones, Sandra Jean Kurczack, Mary Beth Jones and Regina Jones Patton. Her life’s purpose was to be a loving Mother. She devoted her time to caring for others, especially her family. She taught us what unconditional love truly is, a mother’s love, her love. Sandra enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, reading and babysitting her grandchildren Angela Jones, Jessica Jones Fluharty, Zachariah Scott Jones, Joseph Cain Kurczak, Audrie Elizabeth Smith, and Lakin Grace Patton as well as her 6 great grandchildren. Her legacy of love for family has been instilled in each of us and will live on forever in our hearts.  As the matriarch and glue of the entire Jones tribe, she will be missed terribly. However, we will take resolve in knowing she is in a better place where there is no pain, no medicine, only beautiful sunny days where she will experience eternal happiness and continue to keep watch over us. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will take place on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Eglon Cemetery in Preston Co. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
plane crash
Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County
local doctor is urging those eligible to get covid booster.
Local doctor urging those eligible to get covid booster

Latest News

David Wilson
David Wilson
Jo Ellen Garrett
Jo Ellen Garrett
Betty Lou Burkhammer
Betty Lou Burkhammer
Mary Anna “Mary Ann” Oldaker
Mary Anna “Mary Ann” Oldaker