Sharon Ruth Perri

Sharon Ruth Perrine, 73, of Clarksburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 27, 2021. She passed at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

She was born in Lost Creek on September 4, 1948, a daughter of the late Roy E. Hitt and Marguerite Heckert Hitt. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by two infant siblings; and five siblings: Margaret Ann Allman, Patsy O’Rita Holland, Ronald Lane Hitt, and Roy “Junebug” Hitt.

For the last 56 years, Sharon has shared her life journey with the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Pletcher Perrine. They were married on June 19, 1965, and he will miss her dearly.

Sharon’s spunky nature will be remembered by her husband, Bob Perrine of Clarksburg; two children: Robert Thomas Perrine and wife, Tammy Diane, and Timothy Neil Perrine both of Clarksburg; four siblings: Barbara Jean Watson and husband, Herman, of Jane Lew, Nancy Kaye Lee and husband, John, of Buckhannon, Elizabeth Morgan of Hedgesville, and Bradley Hitt and wife, Bonnie, of Buckhannon; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was a devout Christian and a member of Hope’s Point Baptist Church in Weston. She was previously employed at Mason Glass in Jane Lew, but spent most of her life caring for her home and her family. Sharon was well-known for her scrumptious cooking and homemade bread. In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed playing cards, watching Western movies, and was a “die-hard fan” of Days of Our Lives. Sharon’s most loved activity was attending church and hearing God’s word preached.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday October 4, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Vaughn officiating. A Private Interment will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sharon Ruth Perrine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

