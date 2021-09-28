Advertisement

Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
plane crash
Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County
local doctor is urging those eligible to get covid booster.
Local doctor urging those eligible to get covid booster

Latest News

Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day
Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge
Conversion Therapy
Morgantown City Council to discuss ordinance banning conversion therapy