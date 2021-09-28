St. Joseph’s Hospital to hold two flu vaccination clinics

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Josephs Hospital is preparing to hold two drive thru flu vaccination clinics in October.

At the vaccine clinic, hospital staff will be offering two different types of flu vaccines you can get.

The quadrivalent vaccine will protect against three different strains of the flu virus and is offered to anyone 12 and older. The FLUAD vaccine will be offered to people ages 65 and older. It has four times the normal amount of antigen then a standard vaccine.

The clinics will operate from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct.14 and 28 at the Pallotti Pavilion near the hospital.

There is no fee for the vaccine if you have Medicare, but if you don’t the shot will cost between $30 and $90, depending on the shot you pick.

