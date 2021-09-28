Superintendent gives update on mask mandate for Preston County schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mask mandate at Preston County schools could be in effect through Christmas, but will at least be around until the end of October, administrators say.

Superintendent Stephen Wotring said in a video message masks will be mandated through the end of October, then reevaluated based on COVID-19 conditions.

Come November 1, the mandate will be dependent upon the state’s COVID-19 color-coded map.

If the county is in the gold, yellow or green category for five consecutive days, masks will be made optional, Wotring said. If the map is red for three consecutive days, the mandate would be reimplemented.

Starting in December, the county will move to a school-by-school basis, based on the percentage of students who test positive, Wotring said.

When in effect, the mandate applies to all school buildings and buses.

