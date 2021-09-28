UHC holding cancer screening event for women

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Women can get screened for cancer in a few weeks at United Hospital Center (UHC).

The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Screening will take place on the 5th floor of the Physicians Office Building” in Family Medicine.

Services include free mammograms, manual breast exams, take home FIT tests, and PAP tests. Educational materials will also be provided.

Pre registration is required, and for that you can call 1-800-607-8888.

