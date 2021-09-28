Advertisement

UHC holding cancer screening event for women

Hopsital
Hopsital(Veronica Ogbe)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Women can get screened for cancer in a few weeks at United Hospital Center (UHC).

The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Screening will take place on the 5th floor of the Physicians Office Building” in Family Medicine.

Services include free mammograms, manual breast exams, take home FIT tests, and PAP tests. Educational materials will also be provided.

Pre registration is required, and for that you can call 1-800-607-8888.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
plane crash
Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County
local doctor is urging those eligible to get covid booster.
Local doctor urging those eligible to get covid booster

Latest News

Flu Shot
St. Joseph’s Hospital to hold two flu vaccination clinics
W.Va. internet customers urged to take broadband speed test
UHC golf tournament fundraiser for expansion.
United Hospital Center holds annual golf tournament fundraiser
Bath Works
North Central Weekly View: Outer Realms Bath Works brings all things for fall and ‘spooky season’