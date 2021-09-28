Advertisement

United Hospital Center holds annual golf tournament fundraiser

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center held their third annual PRO-AM golf tournament fundraiser at Pete Dye Golf Club.

CEO of United Hospital Center Michael Tillman said the event has grown since its beginning.

“We needed a new facility. That year was just an idea. The next year was a hole in the ground. The year after that, which is this year. The walls are up, plumbing is getting done and electricity is getting added,” Tillman explained.

The hospital was expanding their Women’s Health Center and adding a space for nursing students.

Tillman said that UHC staff deliver around 1,000 babies every year. The hospital need to accommodate the needs of their women’s health services by creating a larger space for them.

“The region they serve encompasses 10 counties. So for many of the women in that area. This is the only place they can come to get obstetrical and gynecological services,” He added.

The WVU School of Nursing would also benefit from the expansion. The school will have a floor dedicated to teaching.

Tillman said they hoped to produce 40 - 60 nurses every year from that program.

They planned to open the Women’s Health Center in the summer of 2022.

