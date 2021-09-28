Advertisement

West Virginia National Guard facing potential shutdown

It hinges on whether Congress can reach an agreement by midnight Thursday to continue funding the federal government.
Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service...
Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service divisions.(chaelesse delpleche)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia National Guard has been advised to prepare for a potential shutdown.

It hinges on whether Congress can reach an agreement by midnight Thursday to continue funding the federal government.

In a letter issued Tuesday, Brigadier General William E. Crane said without another continuing resolution or budget deal before that deadline, the WVNG “will have to implement an orderly shutdown.”

Employees - including reserve members and technicians - would report for duty on Friday to conduct the shutdown, Crane said.

“We understand the financial difficulties and hardships posed by a furlough on our force,” he said. “It is our job to take care of our people and their families.”

Crane wrote that Guard members will continue to conduct national defense, support civil authorities, and continue their efforts to combat COVID-19 “despite a lack of funding from the federal government.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
plane crash
Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County
local doctor is urging those eligible to get covid booster.
Local doctor urging those eligible to get covid booster

Latest News

Conversion Therapy
Morgantown City Council to discuss ordinance banning conversion therapy
Flu Shot
St. Joseph’s Hospital to hold two flu vaccination clinics
Hopsital
UHC holding cancer screening event for women
W.Va. internet customers urged to take broadband speed test