West Virginia National Guard facing potential shutdown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia National Guard has been advised to prepare for a potential shutdown.

It hinges on whether Congress can reach an agreement by midnight Thursday to continue funding the federal government.

In a letter issued Tuesday, Brigadier General William E. Crane said without another continuing resolution or budget deal before that deadline, the WVNG “will have to implement an orderly shutdown.”

Employees - including reserve members and technicians - would report for duty on Friday to conduct the shutdown, Crane said.

“We understand the financial difficulties and hardships posed by a furlough on our force,” he said. “It is our job to take care of our people and their families.”

Crane wrote that Guard members will continue to conduct national defense, support civil authorities, and continue their efforts to combat COVID-19 “despite a lack of funding from the federal government.”

