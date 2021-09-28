Advertisement

W.Va. internet customers urged to take broadband speed test

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia internet customers are being asked to take a broadband speed test to improve access in the state.

“Data collected from the speed test will be instrumental in making decisions about broadband access in West Virginia moving forward,” state Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said in a news release.

Information from the tests will be used to create a map identifying where investment in broadband is needed most, the agency said.

The test is available at broadband.wv.gov. Click the red button that says “TAKE THE SPEED TEST” at the top of the page and follow the steps.

A few additional questions about location and internet service follow the test, and the whole process takes about five minutes.

The Broadband Enhancement Council is also involved in publicizing the speed test through a campaign using text messages and digital advertising.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
plane crash
Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County
local doctor is urging those eligible to get covid booster.
Local doctor urging those eligible to get covid booster

Latest News

Flu Shot
St. Joseph’s Hospital to hold two flu vaccination clinics
Hopsital
UHC holding cancer screening event for women
UHC golf tournament fundraiser for expansion.
United Hospital Center holds annual golf tournament fundraiser
Bath Works
North Central Weekly View: Outer Realms Bath Works brings all things for fall and ‘spooky season’