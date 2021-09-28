Advertisement

WVU Men’s Basketball to start practice tomorrow

Mountaineers’ roster is 15 deep with seven new players
WVU Men's Basketball starts 2021-22 season tomorrow
WVU Men's Basketball starts 2021-22 season tomorrow(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer men’s basketball is back on the court for practice tomorrow for the start of their 2021-22 season.

Last year West Virginia went 19-10 on the season, being lead by Deuce McBride and Derek Culver.

This season the Mountaineers feature a roster 15-deep and seven newcomers.

Head Coach Bob Huggins touched on the team’s impressive shooting ability, but that passing will be an area for improvement this year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
plane crash
Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County
UPDATE: Monongalia County residents vote to renew school excess levy

Latest News

Gabby Floyd
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Gabby Floyd
Preston, North Marion football return after Covid Shutdowns
Preston, North Marion football to meet up following huge Covid setbacks
Class A Region II Tournament
Notre Dame hosts Class A Region II Golf Tournament
5 Sport's Pregame Show: Marcie Boulden
5 Sports Pregame Show Week Five: Sponsored by Harrison County Bank