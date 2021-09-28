WVU Men’s Basketball to start practice tomorrow

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer men’s basketball is back on the court for practice tomorrow for the start of their 2021-22 season.

Last year West Virginia went 19-10 on the season, being lead by Deuce McBride and Derek Culver.

This season the Mountaineers feature a roster 15-deep and seven newcomers.

Head Coach Bob Huggins touched on the team’s impressive shooting ability, but that passing will be an area for improvement this year.

