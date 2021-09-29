Adrian Ell named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Adrian Ell was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Ell recorded a team season high 21 kills and 11 digs in Fridays match against the Sooners, and put up 15 kills and a team season best 19 digs on Saturday.

The Ohio native ranks fifth in the Big 12 in both service aces and in points.

The Mountaineers are back on the court this Thursday at Texas.

