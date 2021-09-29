Advertisement

Bridgeport Volleyball hosts tri-match with Morgantown, Parkersburg

Morgantown tops both schools 2-0
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport hosted both Morgantown and Parkersburg this evening.

Morgantown’s Grace Washburn had a great night being able to show off her stellar hitting skills.

The Mohigans topped both Bridgeport and Parkersburg 2-0 and Bridgeport came away with a win over Parkersburg 2-1.

