Bridgeport Volleyball hosts tri-match with Morgantown, Parkersburg
Morgantown tops both schools 2-0
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport hosted both Morgantown and Parkersburg this evening.
Morgantown’s Grace Washburn had a great night being able to show off her stellar hitting skills.
The Mohigans topped both Bridgeport and Parkersburg 2-0 and Bridgeport came away with a win over Parkersburg 2-1.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.