Bridgeport Volleyball hosts tri-match with Morgantown, Parkersburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport hosted both Morgantown and Parkersburg this evening.

Morgantown’s Grace Washburn had a great night being able to show off her stellar hitting skills.

The Mohigans topped both Bridgeport and Parkersburg 2-0 and Bridgeport came away with a win over Parkersburg 2-1.

