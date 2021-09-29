BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carol Jean Louden Marple, 77, of The Johnstown Community, Lost Creek passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.She was born in Clarksburg on January 4, 1944, a daughter of the late Onia Francis Louden, and Sylvia Virginia Prince Clem who survives.In addition to her mother, Carol is survived by her husband of 59 years, Keith Ward Marple, whom she married on April 27, 1962.Also surviving are one daughter, Debra Carol Marple Gray and her fiancé Robert Randolph of Johnstown; one son, Fred Ward Marple and his wife Donna of Columbia, MD; three grandchildren, Tara Lynn Gray of Clarksburg, Patrick Ward Marple of Westminster, MD, and Nicholas Robin Marple of Sykesville, MD; one sister, Sharon Anderson; one brother, Howard Louden; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Lloyd and Richard Louden; her stepfather, Robert Clem; and one brother-in-law, Gary Anderson.Carol was a 1961 graduate of Lost Creek High School and was retired from Bank of America where she was Vice President and Manager. In addition, she previously was employed by Hide-a-way Restaurant and Pool, Palace Furniture, Preferred Properties, H & R Block, Harrison County Bank, Southern Maryland Bank & Trust Company, Peoples Bank, Suburban Trust and Nations Bank. She was also Secretary & Treasurer for the Harrison County Farm Bureau for the past 23 years.Carol loved helping people and attending and hosting family gatherings. She loved traveling and especially enjoyed her cruise to Alaska. Carol loved watching westerns, murder mysteries and QVC on TV. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Maryland, the Red Hat Society, Johnstown C.E.O.S., Johnstown Senior Citizens, the Johnstown United Methodist Church.Special thanks to WVU Hospice for their wonderful care.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.Mrs. Marple will be taken to the Johnstown United Methodist Church on Monday, October 4, 2021 to lie in state for one hour prior to the service, which will be held at 11:00 am with Reverend Shari Stilgenbauer officiating. Interment will be in the Johnstown United Methodist Church.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

