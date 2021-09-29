Commissioners cite ‘small group’ as reason for canceling Bridge Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridge Day 2021 has officially been cancelled, officials said.

Fayette County Commissioners on Wednesday wrote a letter detailing why they nixed the event, after voting 4-2 just two weeks prior to proceed with it .

“We did not make this decision lightly,” commissioners wrote in the letter.

They went on debunk some of the “theories” circulating, including saying Bridge Days was not canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases, lack of bus drivers, an inability to provide proper safety measures, or because they were denied a permit by the National Park Service.

“It is because a small group of individuals decided it knew better than your elected federal, state and county officials and acted to influence the coordinator of Bridge Day’s main event, BASE jumping, to canceled its participation in Bridge Day,” the letter said. “They did this by misleading him to believe the jumpers he represents would not have the support they required to efficiently reach the jump site or have access to medical care should they suffer an inury.”

The commissioners said they will take action to “ensure in the future no individual or small group has the power to unilaterally influence” the event.

“We join you in your disappointment over this news and look forward to seeing you at Bridge Day 2022,” they wrote.

