Advertisement

Commissioners cite ‘small group’ as reason for canceling Bridge Day

The commissioners said they will take action to “ensure in the future no individual or small group has the power to unilaterally influence” the event.
Bridge Day 2021 has been canceled, officials say.
Bridge Day 2021 has been canceled, officials say.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridge Day 2021 has officially been cancelled, officials said.

Fayette County Commissioners on Wednesday wrote a letter detailing why they nixed the event, after voting 4-2 just two weeks prior to proceed with it .

“We did not make this decision lightly,” commissioners wrote in the letter.

They went on debunk some of the “theories” circulating, including saying Bridge Days was not canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases, lack of bus drivers, an inability to provide proper safety measures, or because they were denied a permit by the National Park Service.

“It is because a small group of individuals decided it knew better than your elected federal, state and county officials and acted to influence the coordinator of Bridge Day’s main event, BASE jumping, to canceled its participation in Bridge Day,” the letter said. “They did this by misleading him to believe the jumpers he represents would not have the support they required to efficiently reach the jump site or have access to medical care should they suffer an inury.”

The commissioners said they will take action to “ensure in the future no individual or small group has the power to unilaterally influence” the event.

“We join you in your disappointment over this news and look forward to seeing you at Bridge Day 2022,” they wrote.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service...
West Virginia National Guard facing potential shutdown
Rivesville house condemned
Rivesville house condemned after outcry, officials say
fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Sept. 28
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Sept. 28
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, September 29, 2021 - Spooky Sprint 5K in October!
Officials with Marshall University and Alderson Broaddus University sign a collaborative...
Marshall University and Alderson Broaddus University pen academic agreement
It happened Monday night between games of a double header.
Charleston baseball team announces new name and mascot