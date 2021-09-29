Advertisement

Debra June Williams

Debra June Williams
Debra June Williams(Debra June Williams)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Debra June Williams, 52, of Webster Springs passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. Born December 16, 1968 in Buckhannon, she was the daughter of Ruth and the late Raymond Williams, Jr.  In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lance Edwards.Debra was a retired data specialist for Boeing.  She was a Christian and attended Holly River Baptist Church, Diana for most of her life.  She also remained affiliated with Faith Baptist Church in Vienna, VA. She was very proud to have just become loving “meowma” to her first born grandchild, for whom she had recently begun knitting a blanket for.  She loved her family, her cats, and God.In addition to her mother, Ruth Osborne, she is survived by sons: Michael (wife, Angel) Axtell and William Edwards, Jr.; granddaughter, Riley Axtell; brother, Albert (wife, Theresa) Williams; niece, Sara Williams; nephew, Donovan Williams; dozens of “adopted” children that she claimed as her own; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.Services to celebrate Debra’s life will be held 3pm, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.  Friends may join the family for visitation 1pm-3pm prior to the funeral service.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Williams family.

