Fairmont mayor apologizes to the city for his poor behavior in recent viral video

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A video surfaced online a few weeks ago of Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella verbally berating a man because of the way he parked.

The Fairmont City Council planned to evaluate the situation in a private executive session during their council meeting.

Before the meeting started, Mainella apologized for the incident and said he took full responsibility for his actions.

“I sincerely apologize to you all at the city council, to the staff, the police department, to the Bombards. I’m very sorry it happened, and like I said, it is 100% on me,” Mainella told those in attendance.

Mainella emphasized twice that he apologies to the whole Bombard family.

“I want to apologize to the Bombards, all of them. I want to apologize to the staff and the city of Fairmont,” he said.

Fairmont resident Samantha Chadwell came to the meeting to address Mainella about the video. She said she appreciated Mainella’s apology. However, she wanted the council to create legislation that would explain how to handle council misconduct in the future.

“Mainly, this is the third time I’ve had to come to council to talk to the other contemporaries here about similar issues,” Chadwell said.

The last item on the agenda was the executive session. Mainella told the public they were not making an official decision regarding the session that evening.

