Advertisement

Father, daughter meet for first time in 35 years thanks to DNA test

By KSHB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - After years of searching, a 35-year-old woman met her biological father for the first time when an Ancestry DNA test connected them.

At 35, Megan McGuire waited anxiously at the Kansas City International Airport for a moment most daughters are too young to remember. After years of searching, she was about to meet her biological father.

“I’ve been wanting to find him for a long time,” McGuire said.

When McGuire learned at a young age that the man she thought was her biological father wasn’t, she set out to find her real dad.

After not knowing for nearly 20 years, an Ancestry DNA kit pointed her to Raymond Holston from Baltimore, Maryland, last month. She contacted Holston, and he wasted no time booking a flight to meet his daughter.

When Holston arrived at the airport, he embraced McGuire in an intensely emotional moment. It was as if time had frozen and they were the only two people in the airport, living out this moment McGuire never gave up on looking for.

After gripping each other tight, McGuire pulled away and said, “Hi, Dad.”

Unable to let go, she walked arm-in-arm with her dad to begin catching up on the last 35 years.

McGuire is from Minneapolis, Kansas, where Holston will be visiting to get to know his newly found grandchildren.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling that one day you got two children, the next day you got three children and three more grandchildren,” Holston said.

Holston said that after he lost one of his own parents last Monday, gaining a daughter had come at “the right time.”

Copyright 2021 KSHB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service...
West Virginia National Guard facing potential shutdown
fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
College student brain dead from COVID-19 complications; doctors harvest his organs
Rivesville house condemned
Rivesville house condemned after outcry, officials say

Latest News

In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for photographers...
Boxing great Manny Pacquiao announces retirement
The 35-year-old woman set out to find her dad when she learned at a young age that the man she...
Woman, 35, meets biological father for first time after searching for years
Officials with Marshall University and Alderson Broaddus University sign a collaborative...
Marshall University and Alderson Broaddus University pen academic agreement
It happened Monday night between games of a double header.
Charleston baseball team announces new name and mascot