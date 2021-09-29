Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service...
West Virginia National Guard facing potential shutdown
Rivesville house condemned
Rivesville house condemned after outcry, officials say
fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Hurricane Sam bringing a rough surf weekend to US East Coast
mon health
Mon Health expands
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden intensifies budget talks, with big overhaul plans at stake
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family now $75,000 in the ‘hole’ following failed construction project
In this July 10, 2018 file photo, bottles of medications ride on a belt at a mail-in pharmacy...
Study highlights difficulty of stopping antidepressants