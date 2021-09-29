Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, we saw thunderstorms in the morning and cloudy skies in the afternoon, along with highs in the mid-70s. Today, the cold front that brought the rain will move out, allowing a high-pressure system north of us to clear out skies. This afternoon, skies will be clear, so expect plenty of sunshine in the area. Winds will be light, and no rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the low-70s. Heading into tonight, skies will still remain clear. Because of the clear skies, temperatures will quickly drop into the mid-40s, so you might want an extra blanket. Still, we don’t expect anything serious tonight, especially since we won’t see much fog. Overall, today will be a nice afternoon. Thursday will bring more beautiful weather, with skies staying mostly clear, barring a few clouds from out west. Temperatures will still be nice, with highs in the low-70s in some areas. Winds will be light, and we’re staying dry. In short, Thursday will be a nice day as well. Friday and Saturday will also be calm days, as the high-pressure system pushes through the region. But by Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy, ahead of a front out west. Temperatures will rise into the upper-70s on that day as well, so we will see warm temperatures. By Sunday, a cold front from out west brings scattered showers into WV, so the soggy weather returns. The rain sticks around for the first half of next week, so you’ll want an umbrella next week. In short, as we transition into October, expect nice conditions. Next week, we’ll see more rain and clouds.

Today: Skies will be clear, with only a few clouds at times. Winds will be light, and no rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-70s. Overall, a much nicer day than yesterday. High: 73.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with little fog expected. Winds will be light. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s due to the clear skies, so you may want a light coat. But that’s to be expected for early-fall. Overall, another cool, nice night. Low: 47.

Thursday: Expect a copycat day, with mostly clear skies and only a few clouds during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light and coming from the north. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-70s. Overall, a nice day. High: 72.

Friday: Skies will still be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light and variable. Temperatures will generally be in the low-to-mid-70s. Overall, expect a seasonable afternoon. High: 71.

