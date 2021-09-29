Mon Health continues expansion into Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many West Virginians lack access to the health care services they need, and when living in Marion County, most patients have to travel at least 30 minutes to Morgantown for care.

Now Mon Health is responding as they are bringing a hospital to Fairmont by the end of the year, and just three weeks ago, the system was able to expand their primary care, cardiology and introduce specialty services to the area that will be able to serve Marion County and the North Central region.

“Here in Marion County, it’s typically older, and we have a lot of people with a lot of different diseases or illnesses that they manage, so the opportunity is to have space to grow into and bring specialists, so people don’t have to travel,” president and CEO of Mon Health, David Goldberg said.

“The patients we have here in Marion County truly love to stay here, they don’t want to have to go up toward Morgantown, especially the older patients,” a Mon Health family physician, Lisa Flower said.

By having this facility, each doctor can see anywhere between 20-30 patients per day with 20-50 staff members in and out on a daily basis. This, with the hope of catering to anyone who needs their assistance as they have seen the number of patients increase.

“We were running out of room in our old office, it was just hard to get people in,” Dr. Flower said.

Now with more space to work with, Mon Health officials said this expansion will be more beneficial to residents in the area.

“To me healthcare is personal,” Goldberg said. “People in Marion County have been asking for access and choice, that to me is paramount.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.