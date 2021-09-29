People’s Bank Player of the Week: Clay-Battelle’s Carson Shriver

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Carson Shriver is our People’s Bank Player of the Week.

The junior put up 33 carries, 249 yards and 5 touchdowns last Friday.

Shriver was the sole Cee-Bee to score touchdowns against Tygarts Valley, including their overtime game winner.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.