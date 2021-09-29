People’s Bank Player of the Week: Clay-Battelle’s Carson Shriver
Shriver lead CB’s Tygarts Valley victory with five TDs
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Carson Shriver is our People’s Bank Player of the Week.
The junior put up 33 carries, 249 yards and 5 touchdowns last Friday.
Shriver was the sole Cee-Bee to score touchdowns against Tygarts Valley, including their overtime game winner.
