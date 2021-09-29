BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert Samuel Belcastro, 62, of Bridgeport, passed away surrounded by family on Monday morning, September 27, 2021, in the United Hospital Center due to Covid-19. He was born in Clarksburg on January 22, 1959, a son of the late Samuel Anthony and Rosa (Ventura) Belcastro.He is survived by his daughter, Rose Belcastro Faulhaber and her husband Jeff; two grandchildren, Julia Faulhaber and Drew Faulhaber, all of Strongsville, OH; and two brothers, John J. Belcastro and his wife Connie of Bridgeport; and Joseph M. Belcastro and his wife Sarah of Mechanicsville, VA; his nieces and nephews, John Joseph Belcastro, II; Justin Belcastro and his wife Jaclyn; Kayla Belcastro Magro and her husband Marc; Samuel Belcastro; Anthony Belcastro; Jack Belcastro and Josie Belcastro; and several great-nieces, great-nephews; and many cousins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Belcastro and his wife Joyce; and a great-niece, Jordyn Belcastro.Bobby graduated from Bridgeport High School, Class of 1977. He obtained certification as a Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Technician in 1977 from United Career Center, and certification in current refrigerants from Goodman Industries in 2007. He worked for Nale Equipment Company, and then was the owner and operator of Belcastro Refrigeration for over 27 years. After retirement, he was an advertising executive for WPDX Radio and WDTV/KISS FM. He loved watching sports, was passionate about history, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He was also involved in various Bible study and prayer groups.Condolences to the Belcastro Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, contributions in Bobby’s memory can be made to Northern Appalachian Adult and Teen Challenge – Clarksburg Chapter, P.O. Box 4253, Clarksburg, WV 26302.Due to Covid concerns, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Friends are invited and welcome to join the family for the Graveside Committal Rites to be held at 12 Noon on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Holy Cross Cemetery, where masks are required.

