United Way Wednesday, September 29, 2021 - Spooky Sprint 5K in October!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way was to host a Halloween-themed marathon in Morgantown in late-October, 2021.

Servando Arredondo, of United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, said the event was hosted by their emerging leaders affinity group. He explained that it would be similar to other marathons.

“It’s going to be a 50/50 virtual and in-person event,” he explained. “So like other 5K’s, you’ll either be running or walking.”

He also explained that it would be a timed marathon. The marathon was to take place on the morning on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Riverfront Park.

Those who register would receive a Spooky Sprint T-shirt, a race medal and a race bib for the event.

People could check out social media or go to their website to learn more about the event and to register for it. Those who didn’t have access to the Internet could also call 304-296-7525 in order to register by phone.

