Advertisement

University football starts the season 5-0

Hawks have depth, maturity and experience
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University Hawks have had an impressive, and some might even say surprising, start to the 2021 football season.

Staying undefeated through the first half of regular play, Head Coach John Kelley credits the maturity, depth and experience the players have.

The last time the Hawks were in this position was in 2017, and is a big shift from last year’s 3-4 record.

University has a bye week this Friday, but will be back against Albert Gallatin (PA) on Oct. 8th.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service...
West Virginia National Guard facing potential shutdown
fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
College student brain dead from COVID-19 complications; doctors harvest his organs
Rivesville house condemned
Rivesville house condemned after outcry, officials say

Latest News

Big 12 Def. Player of the Week
Adrian Ell named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Bridgeport Volleyball hosts Morgantown, Parkersburg
Bridgeport Volleyball hosts tri-match with Morgantown, Parkersburg
WVSSAC Football Rankings Week 5
Week five WVSSAC football rankings
Gabby Floyd
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Gabby Floyd