University football starts the season 5-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University Hawks have had an impressive, and some might even say surprising, start to the 2021 football season.

Staying undefeated through the first half of regular play, Head Coach John Kelley credits the maturity, depth and experience the players have.

The last time the Hawks were in this position was in 2017, and is a big shift from last year’s 3-4 record.

University has a bye week this Friday, but will be back against Albert Gallatin (PA) on Oct. 8th.

