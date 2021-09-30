Advertisement

Belington Fire Dept. rescues injured hunter from remote area

A quick response and help from nearby agencies helped the Belington Fire Department rescue an injured hunter.
Belington Fire Dept.
Belington Fire Dept.(Courtesy: Belington Fire Dept.)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A quick response and help from nearby agencies helped the Belington Fire Department rescue an injured hunter.

Station 3 was dispatched Tuesday evening to a search and rescue call in the area of Dunham Cut Rd. on the outskirts of Belington.

The department says calls for help coming from a wooded area had been heard by community members.

Responders set up a command post and called in help from Junior, Philippi, and Coalton who all responded.

Personnel had to go more than a mile into the densely-wooded area to find the hunter, who the department says fell more than 20 feet out of a tree and suffered severe injuries.

The hunter was later flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“This incident could have had a more grim outcome if it wasn’t for the quick thinking of community members Brad Dumire and Brian and Tammy Ross, who after hearing the calls for help coming from the woods called 911,” the department wrote in a social media pst. “Even after rescue personnel arrived on scene, community members Seth Ross, Jon Wright, and Joe and Whitney Hymes assisted responders by opening gates and allowing full access to their land, which helped emergency responders save precious time in locating and transporting the patient. Community member Aaron Yeager also assisted responders in the rescue effort.”

BFD says family members of the hunter report he is still in surgery at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Rivesville house condemned
Rivesville house condemned after outcry, officials say
Bridge Day 2021 has been canceled, officials say.
Commissioners cite ‘small group’ as reason for canceling Bridge Day
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
West Virginia pandemic’s toll compared to deadly 2016 floods
Davis med
Davis Medical Center is making major changes to it’s visitation policy
Monongalia County holds a meeting to inform residents about the county's Broadband plan.
Monongalia County holds a town hall to discuss the county’s Broadband plan
mon health in marion co.
Mon Health continues expansion into Marion County