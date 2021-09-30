Belington Fire Dept. rescues injured hunter from remote area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A quick response and help from nearby agencies helped the Belington Fire Department rescue an injured hunter.

Station 3 was dispatched Tuesday evening to a search and rescue call in the area of Dunham Cut Rd. on the outskirts of Belington.

The department says calls for help coming from a wooded area had been heard by community members.

Responders set up a command post and called in help from Junior, Philippi, and Coalton who all responded.

Personnel had to go more than a mile into the densely-wooded area to find the hunter, who the department says fell more than 20 feet out of a tree and suffered severe injuries.

The hunter was later flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“This incident could have had a more grim outcome if it wasn’t for the quick thinking of community members Brad Dumire and Brian and Tammy Ross, who after hearing the calls for help coming from the woods called 911,” the department wrote in a social media pst. “Even after rescue personnel arrived on scene, community members Seth Ross, Jon Wright, and Joe and Whitney Hymes assisted responders by opening gates and allowing full access to their land, which helped emergency responders save precious time in locating and transporting the patient. Community member Aaron Yeager also assisted responders in the rescue effort.”

BFD says family members of the hunter report he is still in surgery at the hospital.

