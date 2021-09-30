Advertisement

BREAKING: Structure fire at apartment complex in Jane Lew

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews are on the scene of a significant fire at an apartment building in Jane Lew.

The fire started around 4 p.m. at the Jane Lew Manor Apartments on Trolley St.

Several fire crews are on the scene, as well as law enforcement and paramedics.

The fire was still burning as of 5 p.m., and a large portion of the roof had collapsed.

Smoke was billowing through the streets, and could be seen from miles away.

A fire official on scene said he believes everyone made it out of the building safely.

Dozens of people, many of whom are residents, were gathered in the area watching the blaze.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

