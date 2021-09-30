Charles Ray Fluharty, 84, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born in Fairmont on August 31, 1937, a son of the late Charles Edward and Ruth Barr Fluharty. He graduated East Fairmont High School and was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Fairmont. He was a fan of WVU Football and East Fairmont High School Softball. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Linda Fluharty; three sons Charles Ray “Chuck” Fluharty, Jr. and his wife Holly of Fairmont, Scott Edward “Butch” Fluharty of Fairmont, and Jeffrey Clyde Fluharty and his wife Lisa of Fairmont; one daughter Kimberly Jean Fluharty of Florida; his sister Lynn Carol Smith and her husband Danny of North Carolina; two nephews Thomas and Bob Smith; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives Judith Ann Duesenberry and Eleanor Dawn Fluharty.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.caprenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.