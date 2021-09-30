COVID-19 booster shots now available for some in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 booster shots are now available to some Harrison County residents.

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department said Thursday boosters are available for the following groups:

· Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 6 months in the past:

· 65 years and older

· 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

· 18+ who work in high-risk settings

· 18+ who live in high-risk settings

The health department has added additional days and times to its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics. See scheduling website below.

To determine if you are eligible, you may visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html

Schedule your booster vaccine at https://vaccine.wvumedicine.org/

Should you need further assistance, call the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department at (304)623-9308

