BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - David Cecil Day, 81, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life, Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Davis Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1939, in Elkins, a son of the late Isaac Cecil Day and Ortilla May Day. On June 16, 1961, he married the former Wilda Wilson, who survives.Also left to cherish his memory are children Cheryl Leary and husband Rick of Beverly, Linda Moore and husband Jay of Elkins, Robert “Bob” Day and wife Tina of Conway, South Carolina, Patty Yokum, Becky Day, both of Elkins, seven grandchildren Matt Elza, Tom and Bill Lambert, Max Day, Jeff Yokum, Katie and Madison Smith, 11 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Betty Cook of Ohio. Preceding him in death besides his parents were 11 brothers and sisters. David was a hardworking and loyal family man that took care and cherished his family with his whole heart. Being a simple man, he enjoyed hunting, wood crafting and working, guns and cutting firewood. In his final year he enjoyed playing dominoes, teaching his grandchildren life skills and reminiscing on the front porch with family and friends, and of course his Sunday family dinners. He led life with very few complications and no regrets. David was a member of the Crystal Springs Community Church, and had a devout love of the LordThe family’s request for cremation was honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for David Cecil Day. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

