Davis Medical Center is making major changes to it’s visitation policy
No visitors in the emergency department
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - In a Facebook post Wednesday, Davis Medical Center announced that it is temporarily changing it’s visitation policy effective immediately.
The post says that no visitors will be allowed in the emergency area until further notice.
The reason visitations have been suspended is due to the high volume and peaked capacity level in the emergency area.
