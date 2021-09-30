Advertisement

James Edward “Jimmy” Starkey

James Edward “Jimmy” Starkey
James Edward “Jimmy” Starkey(Picasa | James Edward “Jimmy” Starkey)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Edward “Jimmy” Starkey, 56, of Wallace passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.  Jimmy fought medical issues from a young age beginning with Juvenile Diabetes.  Three years ago he was fortunate enough to receive a kidney and pancreas transplant and Jimmy was so thankful for a second chance at life.  Unfortunately, he faced another obstacle when Covid stepped in and claimed Jimmy’s life. He was born in Clarksburg, October 20, 1965, a son of the late William and Rosemary Thomas Rardin. He is survived by his long time companion, Jennifer Davis of Wallace; one daughter, Tiffany Davis of Wallace; one son, Scotty Davis of Wallace; three grandchildren, Andrew and Xavier Davis and ElyJah Glover; one brother, Joseph Gene Starkey of Clarksburg; one nephew, John Aaron Starkey, Jr. and his wife Crystal of Sardis; two great nephews, Levi and Chase Starkey; one great niece, Jordan Starkey; one great great niece, Nevaeh; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, Oreo. He was also preceded in death by one brother, John Aaron Starkey, Sr. Jimmy was a graduate of Liberty High School and a retired custodian with the Harrison County Board of Education.  He loved hunting and fishing. He couldn’t wait to spend the week at the cabin during hunting season. He enjoyed working on the farm.  Jimmy touched many lives, both young and old. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Sardis Cemetery with Pastor Tim Sandy officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Bridge Day 2021 has been canceled, officials say.
Commissioners cite ‘small group’ as reason for canceling Bridge Day
Rivesville house condemned
Rivesville house condemned after outcry, officials say
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking

Latest News

Debra June Williams
Debra June Williams
Carol Jean Louden Marple
Carol Jean Louden Marple
Robert Samuel Belcastro
Robert Samuel Belcastro
Sharon Ruth Perri
Sharon Ruth Perri