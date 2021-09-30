James Edward “Jimmy” Starkey, 56, of Wallace passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Jimmy fought medical issues from a young age beginning with Juvenile Diabetes. Three years ago he was fortunate enough to receive a kidney and pancreas transplant and Jimmy was so thankful for a second chance at life. Unfortunately, he faced another obstacle when Covid stepped in and claimed Jimmy’s life. He was born in Clarksburg, October 20, 1965, a son of the late William and Rosemary Thomas Rardin. He is survived by his long time companion, Jennifer Davis of Wallace; one daughter, Tiffany Davis of Wallace; one son, Scotty Davis of Wallace; three grandchildren, Andrew and Xavier Davis and ElyJah Glover; one brother, Joseph Gene Starkey of Clarksburg; one nephew, John Aaron Starkey, Jr. and his wife Crystal of Sardis; two great nephews, Levi and Chase Starkey; one great niece, Jordan Starkey; one great great niece, Nevaeh; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, Oreo. He was also preceded in death by one brother, John Aaron Starkey, Sr. Jimmy was a graduate of Liberty High School and a retired custodian with the Harrison County Board of Education. He loved hunting and fishing. He couldn’t wait to spend the week at the cabin during hunting season. He enjoyed working on the farm. Jimmy touched many lives, both young and old. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Sardis Cemetery with Pastor Tim Sandy officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

