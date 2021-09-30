Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was nice, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s, as a high-pressure system pushed in from the north. Today, that same system will bring clear skies once again, so expect more sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid-70s. Heading into tonight, skies will still be mostly clear, with only a few clouds from out west. We likely won’t see any fog, because we’ll be so dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the cool mid-40s. Overall, today will be an average day in fall. Heading into tomorrow, the first day of October, the high-pressure system moves on top of our region. As a result, skies will still be mostly clear, so expect a sunny day. We’ll stay dry, with light winds and temperatures in the mid-70s once again. In short, tomorrow will be a great end to the workweek and a nice start to October. Over the weekend, clouds start building in from the west, as the high-pressure system moves east and a cold front approaches. Then on Sunday afternoon, the cold front moves in and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Rain chances stick around for the first half of next week, so you may want an umbrella and some extra time on those roads heading into next week. While precipitation amounts could vary, we’ll likely see about 0.5 inches in some areas during the first half of next week, so we won’t see much. Temperatures stay in the low-70s through next week. In short, the transition to October starts with beautiful sunshine and nice temperatures, before we see rain next week.

Today: Another nice afternoon, with sunny skies and not many clouds in sight. Winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, so expect a seasonable afternoon. Overall, it will be a beautiful day. High: 72.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds moving in at worst. Fog won’t be as thick as today (although it’s still a good idea to plan for it), and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the cool mid-40s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: The first day of October will be like the past few days, with sunny skies and plenty of sunshine in the area. Winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s once again. In short, a great start to the weekend. High: 72.

Saturday: We won’t see any rain, and the morning starts out with clear skies. By the afternoon and evening, skies will be partly cloudy, ahead of a system out west. Temperatures will be above-average, in the upper-70s, so it will be a warm day. In short, a cloudy but otherwise nice afternoon. High: 77.

