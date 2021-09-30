Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! Well, it’s another beautiful one here in northcentral West Virginia. We started the day with some morning fog, but that began burning off by 10 am. After that, it has been all sun with just a few hints of clouds in the sky. Temperatures began cool today, down into the mid 40′s, but warmed up nicely into the lower 70′s. The atmosphere around us is fairly stationary, which means that the high pressure dominating our weather, is not really moving too much. That means that we will see a day tomorrow very similar to what we saw today. As we begin the weekend, it will be as equally a beautiful day, but with just a bit more clouds and warmer temperatures. But the big changes come on Sunday. A cold front will move in from the west and begin to increase the instability ahead of it. Showers will begin and become more frequent on Sunday, and likely by the afternoon and evening, we could be seeing some thunderstorms as well. Monday, Tuesday, and likely Wednesday will all be mostly cloudy and showery days too, with temperatures in the mid 70′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing: Low 45

Friday: AM fog then partly cloudy: High 75

Saturday: Sunny: High 80

Sunday: Increasing clouds, showers, and the likelihood of thunderstorms: High 79

