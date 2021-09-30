Latest Do it For Babydog prize winners announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest winners of the Do it for Babydog vaccine sweepstakes were announced Thursday.

Chase Donaldson of Summersville and Angela Watts of Cross Lanes each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state.

Three more scholarship winners, as well as winner of a 2021 Corvette, will be revealed later Thursday.

Thursday marks the fifth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.

Other winners include:

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Sandra Adkins, Ripley

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Ines Frazier, Kenova

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Sharon Heslep, Princeton

Andrew Koontz, Wheeling

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Sherrie Browning, Stirrat

Marsha Isaacs, Branchland

Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Natasha Barker, Princeton

Donna Hoffer, Scott Depot

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Mike Adams, Nitro

Debra Boyd, Fairmont

Ralph Post, Volga

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Connie Dorsey, Sissonville

Judy Learmonth, Fayetteville

Jamie Parker, Alderson

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Mary Kay Bartolovich, Moundsville

Dina Criniti, South Charleston

Anjelik Farley, Charleston

Victoria Slaven, Millwood

Pamela Thistlethwaite, South Charleston

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.