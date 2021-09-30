Latest Do it For Babydog prize winners announced
The latest winners of the Do it for Babydog vaccine sweepstakes were announced Thursday.
Chase Donaldson of Summersville and Angela Watts of Cross Lanes each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state.
Three more scholarship winners, as well as winner of a 2021 Corvette, will be revealed later Thursday.
Thursday marks the fifth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.
Other winners include:
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
Sandra Adkins, Ripley
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Ines Frazier, Kenova
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Sharon Heslep, Princeton
Andrew Koontz, Wheeling
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
Sherrie Browning, Stirrat
Marsha Isaacs, Branchland
Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Natasha Barker, Princeton
Donna Hoffer, Scott Depot
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Mike Adams, Nitro
Debra Boyd, Fairmont
Ralph Post, Volga
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Connie Dorsey, Sissonville
Judy Learmonth, Fayetteville
Jamie Parker, Alderson
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Mary Kay Bartolovich, Moundsville
Dina Criniti, South Charleston
Anjelik Farley, Charleston
Victoria Slaven, Millwood
Pamela Thistlethwaite, South Charleston
