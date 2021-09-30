Advertisement

Man rescued from Elkins dam

Local crews responded
Driver in dam
Driver in dam(Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A car crashed through an embarkment and ended up in an Elkins dam today.

Sheriff Rob Elbon responded to the crash located behind the McDonalds off of Barron Avenue in Elkins.

In a statement, Elbon says when he arrived, the driver of the car “was sitting in the driver’s door window chest deep in water.”

The car was 60 to 75 feet into the spillway.

The driver, Ronald Lee Corder, was uninjured in the crash.

Firefighter Owen Poe went into the water and threw a rope to Corder to pull him back ashore.

According to the statement, when Corder was asked how he ended up in the dam, he responded he “became distracted and went straight instead of turning left or right and ended up in the water.”

