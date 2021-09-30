Advertisement

Monongalia County holds a town hall to discuss the county’s Broadband plan

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora was the local leader at the Monongalia County town hall meeting about Broadband.

He said the meeting was a chance for residents to get some background on the Broadband plan.

“We hired a consultant to come in and develop a comprehensive plan for the whole county, as how to connect the whole county,” Sikora explained.

Lindsay Miller from one of the county’s partners Ice Miller Whiteboard Led the majority of the presentation.

She said her goals were to identify the county’s needs, gain insight from citizens and answer questions.

Whatever the outcome of the meeting, Sikora said there was a lot more work to be done.

“First thing, before we go off and try to figure out how to connect the county. We have to figure out where we are at,” he added.

The county’s other partners Lit Communities and DLZ corporation also had time to discuss their place in the project.

Sikora recommended any resident that had not taken the survey to go onto the county’s website and take it.

“It gives us the ability to tell each part of the county where we are at. As far as a service level and whether we even meet federal guidelines or not,” he said.

Sikora hoped that the county would be able to have multiple different options for their Broadband service.

He added they planned to start implementing their Broadband plan in February 2022.

