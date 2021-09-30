Mother hopes more will consider covid vaccination after son’s surgery was postponed due to hospitalizations

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - Corbin Shroyer, who is now 27, battled cancer before at a young age. Now with the chance of possibly having cancer again, the fight will be a little different. He needs to undergo an important surgery has been pushed back due to the amount of covid patients that are filling up at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Now his mom is hoping to get across a message.

At just two years old, Corbin was diagnosed with acute myelogenous lukemia. A type of cancer that progresses rapidly and interferes with the production of blood cells.

By three he relapsed from his chemotherapy treatment of 8 months, and doctors found he had a head full of brain tumors, sending him to Duke to receive an umbilical cord blood transplant.

“He’s faced a lot of health problems growing up,” his mother, Tracy Carlyle said.

During the July 4th weekend, Carlyle discovered a lump in Corbin’s neck that doctors described as nodules in his thyroid, and because of the amount of radiation he’s had throughout his life, doctors believe it’s cancerous. However, it’s currently unclear until they surgically remove it.

As the world is dealing with COVID-19 and an increase of hospitalizations, his surgery had to be postponed to mid-October when it was originally scheduled for September 21.

“It’s been incredibly hard. I spent a lot of time crying and worrying,” Carlyle said. “It hurts to know that it’s something that’s preventable that’s keeping him from being safe.”

Which is why his mother hopes people will consider getting the covid vaccine if they haven’t already.

“I really feel like if people understood that they are hurting their neighbor, potentially killing their neighbor by not being vaccinated and running the risk of ending up in the hospital, I just don’t think they would pass up the opportunity to get vaccinated,” she said.

“I just don’t know that people really can put a face to who they’re hurting.”

A WVU Medicine spokesperson shared the following statement:

“Due to the current surge of COVID cases in West Virginia and the limited number of ICU beds that are available due to the pandemic, we have had to delay non-emergent surgeries that require an overnight stay.”

Carlyle says her son not only wants people to consider himself, but others that may be dealing with much worse.

