Philip Barbour focused on culture, brotherhood over wins and losses

Garnered first win since 2018 against Elkins
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - For head coach Nick Mayle, it’s not about the wins.

He wants Philip Barbour to be successful, but success comes along with having a solid team culture and being there for one another.

The Colts’ first win came last Friday against Elkins, a 49-20 home victory, which Mayle said was exciting for the team.

At the end of the day, it’s about sticking to the team slogan - “tradition begins today” - and lifting each other up while they play the sport they love, whether they win or lose at the end of the contest.

