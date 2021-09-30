Philip Barbour focused on culture, brotherhood over wins and losses

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - For head coach Nick Mayle, it’s not about the wins.

He wants Philip Barbour to be successful, but success comes along with having a solid team culture and being there for one another.

The Colts’ first win came last Friday against Elkins, a 49-20 home victory, which Mayle said was exciting for the team.

At the end of the day, it’s about sticking to the team slogan - “tradition begins today” - and lifting each other up while they play the sport they love, whether they win or lose at the end of the contest.

