WVU football struggling to maintain intensity in fourth quarter

Brown: Mountaineers “played well through three quarters” against Oklahoma
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the Mountaineer defense held one of the top teams in the country to only 16 points last weekend, they still walked away from Norman with a loss.

Neal Brown said the Mountaineers “played well through three quarters.” They maintained the lead into the fourth, but when it came down to a game-winning field goal from Oklahoma, they couldn’t maintain.

Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills saw a lot of good from the defense in the game, but said it’s hard to count anything as a success with the most glaring point of the weekend - the loss.

WVU is “an improving football team” according to Brown. They’re working to find the right ground in the fourth quarter in order to win those contests.

