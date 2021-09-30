WVU football struggling to maintain intensity in fourth quarter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the Mountaineer defense held one of the top teams in the country to only 16 points last weekend, they still walked away from Norman with a loss.

Neal Brown said the Mountaineers “played well through three quarters.” They maintained the lead into the fourth, but when it came down to a game-winning field goal from Oklahoma, they couldn’t maintain.

Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills saw a lot of good from the defense in the game, but said it’s hard to count anything as a success with the most glaring point of the weekend - the loss.

WVU is “an improving football team” according to Brown. They’re working to find the right ground in the fourth quarter in order to win those contests.

