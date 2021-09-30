Advertisement

WVU golf hosting skilled field for Mountaineer Invitational

Tournament tees off Monday at Pete Dye Golf Club
WVU golf
(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will host eleven other teams for the annual Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club Monday and Tuesday.

The Mountaineers have won the namesake tournament three years in a row, most recently in April after the 2020 tournament was delayed due to COVID-19.

It’s a tough field - one that includes eighth-ranked North Carolina State, Marshall and Penn State. Several of the participating teams have won the invitational in a previous year.

