WVU golf hosting skilled field for Mountaineer Invitational

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will host eleven other teams for the annual Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club Monday and Tuesday.

The Mountaineers have won the namesake tournament three years in a row, most recently in April after the 2020 tournament was delayed due to COVID-19.

It’s a tough field - one that includes eighth-ranked North Carolina State, Marshall and Penn State. Several of the participating teams have won the invitational in a previous year.

