About 60 broken water mains reported in Elkins this year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Broken water mains have kept workers busy in Elkins.

Elkins Water System employees have responded to about five dozen broken water mains so far this year, city officials said Friday.

Officials say most of the broken mains have been concentrated in South Elkins.

They say the breaks are related to an ongoing project to reduce sewage overflows to the river, and due to a combination of soft soils and old pipes.

Each break can take several hours to repair.

In a news release, officials described a day in September where crews responded to one leak late in the afternoon. Shortly after, another leak was reported and then a third leak after that kept crews working until about 2 a.m. the next morning.

“At City of Elkins, we are grateful for this kind of teamwork and for the hard work and dedication of these vital public servants,” the release said. “We hope you are, too.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.